The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released an urgent warning telling consumers to stop using the Peloton Tread+. This comes after one death and dozens of incidents of children and pets being sucked beneath the equipment.

“To date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death,” The statement says. ”CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”

The CPSC also shared a disturbing video showing an example of how a child can become pinned under one of the treadmills.

Although the CPSC urges customers with small children and pets to stop using the treadmill, it also explains what people can do if they choose to continue to use it. The Commission stresses using the product in a locked room and keep children, pets, and other things away from it.It adds to unplug the equipment and store it away when not in use.

Peloton has since refuted CPSC’s claim and called it a “misleading, inaccurate bulletin on Tread+ product safety.” "The importance of following Peloton's safety warnings and instructions is abundantly clear in the video that CPSC included in its unilateral press release,” the fitness company wrote.

“In particular, Peloton instructs Members to remove the Safety Key when the Tread+ is not in use, precisely to avoid the kind of incident that this video depicts. When the Safety Key is detached as instructed, the Tread+ cannot be turned on. The Tread+ includes safety warnings and instructions in several places, including in the user manual, in a safety card left on top of the Tread+ tray on delivery, and on the product itself.”

Peloton claims it had invited CPSC to make a joint announcement about the danger of not following warnings and safety instructions, adding, “Peloton is disappointed that, despite its offers of collaboration, and despite the fact that the Tread+ complies with all applicable safety standards, CPSC was unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release.”

