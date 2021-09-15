A 7-year-old Pennsylvania boy has a great tale to tell after finding a grenade in his backyard during a game of "treasure hunt" with his friend.

Jamie Hunt and his friend were playing in the yard of his Perkasie home Sunday when the pair found a box under some tree branches labeled “840 cartridges, 5.56 mm,” NBC10 News Philadelphia reported.

Hunt first thought he came across $5 million dollars based on the number, “5.56 mm” that was written on the box, Hunt’s mother told the news outlet. Once the box was opened, the grenade, mortar tips and fuses were revealed.

The boys' parents called Hilltown Township Police to alert them of the odd discovery.

Once police arrived and assessed the grenade by way of an x-ray, it was determined that the grenade was not a threat.

Police said it was not clear whether the the fuses and mortar tips were deemed safe. As a precaution, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Ordinance Disposal Unit confiscated the items, Penn Live reported.

The boy's mother told the police that the previous owners of the home had been hoarders who had died in a house fire.

It was also not determined if the grenade was the previous owners or not, the news outlet said.

