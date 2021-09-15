Pennsylvania Boy Playing a Game of 'Treasure Hunt' With a Friend Finds Grenade
The little boy thought he discovered $5 million when he first made the discovery, because of the numbers written on the outside of the box, the boy's mother said.
A 7-year-old Pennsylvania boy has a great tale to tell after finding a grenade in his backyard during a game of "treasure hunt" with his friend.
Jamie Hunt and his friend were playing in the yard of his Perkasie home Sunday when the pair found a box under some tree branches labeled “840 cartridges, 5.56 mm,” NBC10 News Philadelphia reported.
Hunt first thought he came across $5 million dollars based on the number, “5.56 mm” that was written on the box, Hunt’s mother told the news outlet. Once the box was opened, the grenade, mortar tips and fuses were revealed.
The boys' parents called Hilltown Township Police to alert them of the odd discovery.
Once police arrived and assessed the grenade by way of an x-ray, it was determined that the grenade was not a threat.
Police said it was not clear whether the the fuses and mortar tips were deemed safe. As a precaution, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Ordinance Disposal Unit confiscated the items, Penn Live reported.
The boy's mother told the police that the previous owners of the home had been hoarders who had died in a house fire.
It was also not determined if the grenade was the previous owners or not, the news outlet said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: LawyerCrime
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing OvationsEntertainment
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her DisappearanceCrime
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'Offbeat
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’Crime