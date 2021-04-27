World War II Hand Grenade Discovered in Bavarian Forest Is Actually a Sex Toy
The rubber sex toy was shaped to look like a grenade, German officials said.
A sex toy found abandoned in a forest might be an awkward discovery, but it was a welcome sight to the German bomb squad that was called in to investigate what was initially thought to be a forgotten hand grenade. Authorities said the sex toy, along with a bottle of lube and condoms, was found in a transparent bag dumped in a Bavarian forest.
“[They] are actually toys in the form of hand grenades,” police said, according to the Associated Press. “An internet search confirmed the suspicion.”
The, er, stimulating package was found by a woman who had been jogging through the woods just outside the city of Passau.
The bomb squad that arrived shortly after the discovery was able to determine that what appeared to be in the shape of a grenade was actually a sex toy replicating the weapon. The accompanying condoms and lubricant also found confirmed their hypothesis.
Authorities said someone must have intended to throw it away and dumped it in the forest instead of a garage can, according to the DailyMail.
The area borders Austria and the Czech Republic, and forgotten or hidden munitions dating back to World War II are still often discovered in Germany.
