Pennsylvania Man Self-Identified as 'The Uniontown Ninja' Accused of Assaulting 15-Year-Old
Justin Jellots, 39, who refers to himself as "The Uniontown Ninja," was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a teen who "did not" make him a sandwich.
A Pennsylvania man who called himself the "Uniontown Ninja” was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old.
Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release that 39-year-old Justin Jellots punched a 15-year-old boy in the face and hit his head against a wall several times on Saturday.
Jellots allegedly assaulted the young boy after he "did not" make him a sandwich, police said.
When police asked Jellots to identify himself, he told them he was “The Uniontown Ninja," according to the release.
The self-proclaimed “ninja” has been charged with simple assault, harassment and evading arrest, according to court records.
Jellots is currently being held on a $10,000 bail and is in custody at the Fayette County Prison, court records show. He will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 30, according to records.
