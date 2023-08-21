A Pennsylvania man who called himself the "Uniontown Ninja” was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release that 39-year-old Justin Jellots punched a 15-year-old boy in the face and hit his head against a wall several times on Saturday.

Jellots allegedly assaulted the young boy after he "did not" make him a sandwich, police said.

When police asked Jellots to identify himself, he told them he was “The Uniontown Ninja," according to the release.

The self-proclaimed “ninja” has been charged with simple assault, harassment and evading arrest, according to court records.

Jellots is currently being held on a $10,000 bail and is in custody at the Fayette County Prison, court records show. He will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 30, according to records.