Pennsylvania Teen, 13, Formally Charged With 3rd-Degree Murder of 12-Year-Old

nolan
A 13-year-old from York County, PA, will be tried as an adult after he was formally charged Tuesday with the third-degree murder of a 12-year-old who he allegedly shot and killed in April, according to reports.

Nolan Grove was arraigned on charges that include third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses including firearms not to be carried w/o license, possession of firearm by minor held for court, according to court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Grove allegedly shot Kain Heiland,12, in the back on April 1 and investigators said a witness told them that Grove made a joke about Heiland's mother. Heiland told Grove to shut up, and then Grove allegedly shot Heiland once, according to WGAL.

According to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by WGAL, the witness, a third teen, said prior to the shooting he heard Grove playing with his gun. The teenage witness allegedly recalled Grove loading and unloading the gun and recalled seeing the gun's laser sight activated, WGAL reported.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the laser on Heiland’s body, and Heiland reportedly asked Grove to “take your finger off the trigger," according to court documents obtained by WGAL.

On Tuesday, a judge said that Grove will be charged as an adult in the case and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25. He has not yet entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Grove’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The attorneys are reportedly working to schedule a psychological and neurological evaluation, the lawyers said, according to York Dispatch. If Grove’s mother’s insurance can’t cover it, the county might with a special fund, York Dispatch reported.

