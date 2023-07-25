An unarmed Black truck driver who apparently was trying to surrender with raised hands when he was mauled by a police dog told emergency operators that officers were trying to kill him and he was afraid to stop his rig, according to 911 audio tapes released by authorities.

Jadarrius Rose, 23, was attacked by a K-9 from the Circleville Police Department in Ohio after a lengthy chase across three counties by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a vehicle defect, authorities said. Rose called 911 several times, telling dispatchers he didn't know why he was being pursued and that he had stopped, but drove off after officers pointed guns at him.

“I parked the truck and I was about to comply with them, but they all had they guns drawn out for whatever reason,” Rose said, according to the audios. The semi-truck driver was repeatedly told to pull over by the 911 operator and that officers were not trying to kill him.

After Rose stops, he gets out of the truck with his hands up as state troopers shout for him to walk toward them, bodycam footage released by the Ohio Highway Patrol show. The department recently released the bodycam footage of the incident earlier this month following a public records request from a local media outlet.

"On July 4, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a commercial vehicle that failed to stop for an inspection. After a lengthy pursuit, stop sticks were successfully deployed and the commercial vehicle came to a stop," said a statement released this week by the highway patrol.

"The driver eventually exited the vehicle. As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine," the statement said.

"The suspect was then taken into custody and troopers immediately provided first aid and contacted EMS to respond," the statement said. "This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time.

The video shows a trooper telling a Circleville Police Canine Unit that arrived on the scene to not release the dog.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up," the state trooper repeatedly calls to the officer. Troopers can be heard shouting at the driver to come towards them. But the Circleville officer is heard yelling at the driver "get on the ground!"

Then the K-9 is released, the video shows. The dog first runs toward the troopers, and then is redirected by its handler toward Rose, according to the bodycam.

The dog appears to lunge at Rose and pulls him to the ground as Rose screams in apparent pain and shouts, “Get it off! Please! Please!”

The troopers are then seen hustling toward the animal and Rose, while shouting, “Get the dog off of him! Get the dog off of him!”

The police officer subdues the dog after several seconds. The trooper who initially said, "Do not release the dog with his hands up," is then heard asking a colleague, "Was I not loud enough?"

""You said it three, four times," replies another trooper.

The encounter is now under investigation by the Circleville Police Department's use of force review board, said Mayor Don McIlroy and Police Chief Shawn Baer in a joint statement on Friday.

The Circleville officer who released the dog has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the K-9 has been placed in a kennel, the mayor said.

Rose was treated for dog bites at a local hospital and released, authorities said. He has been charged with failing to comply with an order or signal from a police officer, according to court records. He has not entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Rose's attorney, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Circleville Police Department and the Ohio Patrolman's Benevolent Association, the union representing Circleville officers.