Pet Dogs Found Playing With Human Skull, Alabama Authorities Say
An Alabama man discovered his dogs playing with a human skull, police said.
An Alabama resident heading to work was thrown off schedule when he discovered his dogs playing with a human skull, authorities said.
Birmingham officers arrived Friday morning after receiving a call from a man who found his dogs messing with the human remains in his yard as he was leaving for his job.
The man told Birmingham Police Department officers that his animals often roam a nearby wooded area.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said it wasn't clear where the dogs found the skull, and other parts of the skeleton have not been found.
The skull appeared to be significantly weathered and was several years old, Yates said.
Authorities said no identifying evidence was found and a cause of death was not apparent.
An investigation continues, authorities said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's InjuriesAnimals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks ParoleCrime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners OfficeHuman Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her StomachCrime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 TimesINSIDE EDITION InDepth