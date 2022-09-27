Pet Dogs Found Playing With Human Skull, Alabama Authorities Say

An Alabama resident heading to work was thrown off schedule when he discovered his dogs playing with a human skull, authorities said.

Birmingham officers arrived Friday morning after receiving a call from a man who found his dogs messing with the human remains in his yard as he was leaving for his job.

The man told Birmingham Police Department officers that his animals often roam a nearby wooded area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said it wasn't clear where the dogs found the skull, and other parts of the skeleton have not been found.

The skull appeared to be significantly weathered and was several years old, Yates said.

Authorities said no identifying evidence was found and a cause of death was not apparent.

An investigation continues, authorities said.

