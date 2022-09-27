Pet Dogs Found Playing With Human Skull, Alabama Authorities Say

Crime
Alabama man finds dogs playing with human skull.
Dogs found playing with human remains in Alabama.Getty Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:24 PM PDT, September 27, 2022

An Alabama man discovered his dogs playing with a human skull, police said.

An Alabama resident heading to work was thrown off schedule when he discovered his dogs playing with a human skull, authorities said.

Birmingham officers arrived Friday morning after receiving a call from a man who found his dogs messing with the human remains in his yard as he was leaving for his job.

The man told Birmingham Police Department officers that his animals often roam a nearby wooded area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said it wasn't clear where the dogs found the skull, and other parts of the skeleton have not been found. 

The skull appeared to be significantly weathered and was several years old, Yates said.

Authorities said no identifying evidence was found and a cause of death was not apparent.

An investigation continues, authorities said.

Related Stories

Massive Skull Found on New Jersey Beach on Memorial Day Has Been Identified
YouTubers Looking for Paranormal Activity Find Skull During Ghost Hunt
2-Million-Year-Old Skull Found in South Africa Is Linked to Human Evolution, Researchers Say
College Student Digs Up Dinosaur Skull: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I Ever Saw’

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
1

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries

Animals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
2

Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole

Crime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
3

Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office

Human Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
4

Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach

Crime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
5

Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times

INSIDE EDITION InDepth