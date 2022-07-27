Move over ketchup and mustard, there's a new condiment craze this summer — and you might just mistake it for Pepto Bismol!

The “pink sauce” went viral after a woman, known as Chef Pii, posted a video on TikTok of her eating it with fried chicken.

The ingredients include sunflower seed oil, honey, garlic, milk, spices and dragon fruit to give it its vibrant color.

“It’s sweet, it’s tangy, it’s a little spicy,” Chef Pii tells Inside Edition.

“It can be used as a dipping sauce, as a salad dressing. It can be used as a topping on pasta, pizza, rice,” Chef Pii said.

The pink sauce is also generating quite a bit of mystery — and controversy.

One customer says her bottle of the sauce arrived in a Ziplock bad that leaked.

Chef Pii has changed the packaging, but there is also confusion over the nutritional facts.

The label shows a bottle of pink sauce has 444 servings, but it actually has 444 grams and 30 servings.

“That's why we paused the production and we're printing new labels,” Chef Pii said.

What about the shelf life — does the pink sauce need to go into the refrigerator or can it sit out on the shelf?

“OK, so that was another typo. It says ‘Please Refrigerate.’ Everything has rolled out extremely fast. Mistakes happen,” Chef Pii said.

