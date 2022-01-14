Pinkfong's ‘Baby Shark’ Is Officially the 1st Video on YouTube to Hit 10 Million Views
The popular tune was first uploaded on the platform in 2016.
"Baby Shark" hits a major milestone on YouTube. The Pinkfong kid's song now has over 10 billion views.
It is now officially the most-watched video on the platform, and the only video so far to hit over ten billion views.
Since it was uploaded in 2016, “Baby Shark” has become part of pop culture.
The song is so catchy even James Corden did a version of it on his show.
Now Pinkfong is celebrating the milestone by asking fans to share their “Baby Shark” dance moments.
