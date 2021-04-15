Looking for a new home? How about Mister Rogers's charming home located in the quaint Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill that hit the market one week ago and is selling for $850,000, according to real estate company, Coldwell Banker.

The 3,693-square-foot brick-style home was built in 1921 and includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, two sets of French doors, and a library off the dining room.

Fred Rogers and his wife, Joanne Rogers, lived at the home located at 5381 Northumberland Street in the 1960s.

During the time he lived in the home, Rogers attended the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1963. He also worked as a composer, organist, and puppeteer on “The Children’s Corner,” at WQED, where viewers got to meet Daniel Striped Tiger, Henrietta Pussycat, X the Owl and King Friday XIII, Next Pittsburgh reported.

One neighbor recalled that Rogers called the home “his favorite," according to Next Pittsburg.

Allison Shin, the seller who lived in the home for the last 10 years, told the real estate company that she heard Rogers had once lived in the house but never had much proof. But, said she saw a photo in a magazine once that looked very similar to hers, the publication said.

The Northumberland property was not their only home. In 1966, the Rogers family moved into a larger home at 1300 Beechwood Boulevard. They sold the home once their two sons were grown and in the 1980s moved into an apartment on Ellsworth Avenue near the WQED studios, The New York Post reported.

Rogers died in 2003. His widow, Joanne Rogers, who he had met when the two were students at Rollins College in Florida, passed away in January 2021. She was 92, according to a published report.

