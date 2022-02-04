Georgia locals with a vendetta against their exes could turn them into local authorities if they have been involved in unlawful or shady activity.

The Rockmart Police Department is on the hunt for criminals for Valentine’s Day, and they hope residents in the area can assist.

“Yesterday kicked off the month for celebrating the love in your life. And we don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did you wrong either,” they wrote on Facebook.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” they stated.

They explained that this “Valentine’s Day Month-long Special” has many perks, including “limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy.”

Anyone turned in will also get Valentine’s dinner.

The police department told Inside Edition Digital that this is their first year making this offer, and they borrowed the idea from another agency in Tennessee.

And as expected, their post is getting lots of laughs and attention.

We have not had anyone actually take advantage of the post and turn someone in,” they noted. “We’ve received numerous calls from other areas asking if they could turn someone in where they live. We directed them to their local PD’s.”

“Laugh all you want,” they said in their Facebook post, “but someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!”

