Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire Couple

Crime
Person of Interest in New Hampshire Shootings
Investigators said they would like to speak to this man.New Hampshire Attorney General's Office
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, May 18, 2022

The New Hampshire couple were gunned down as they walked along a trail, police said.

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man they say is a person of interest in the mysterious shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple out for a walk.

The state Attorney General's Office described the person as a “white male, in his late 20s or early 30s,” who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. 

“He was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18, 2022, wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack,” the AG's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said at a press conference that the man "may have information about these crimes as either a witness or suspect.” He did not disclose how investigators got information that resulted in the sketch.

Few details have been released about the killings last month of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, whose bodies were discovered April 21. The couple had gone for a walk three days earlier and never returned, authorities said.

Ward declined to answer most questions at the news conference, saying he was protecting the ongoing effort to solve the killings.

“We feel like we’re making progress in the investigation, generally speaking,” he said.

