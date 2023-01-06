Pope Francis Pays Tribute to Pope Benedict as 50,000 Gather in Vatican City for Historic Funeral
The proceedings were simple as requested by the former pontiff, who was laid to rest in the grottoes beneath Saint Peter's Basilica in a carved, wooden coffin.
Vatican City filled up with 50,000 faithful followers on Thursday, who gathered to say farewell to Pope Benedict.
It was also a historic day as it marked the first time in modern history that the current pope presided over the funeral of his predecessor.
Pope Francis appeared frail as he got out of his wheelchair and placed a blessing on the coffin while leaning on a cane.
The decision by Pope Benedict to step down from his post as the leader of the Catholic Church caught many by surprise, upending hundreds of years of precedent during which time most pontiffs' reigns ended with their deaths.
Many of those in attendance voiced their belief that Pope Benedict should be declared a saint, while also wondering if Pope Francis himself might retire from his post before his death.
Pope Francis has served for nine years and Pope Benedict served for seven, while their predecessor Pope John Paul II held his position for 26 years.
