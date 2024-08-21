Portland Man Stabbed 15 Times With Pocketknife After Winning $2K in Lottery: Cops

Crime
Arrest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, August 21, 2024

The suspect was identified as Pablo Andres Figueroa, 61 and is listed as homeless by the courts as no address was attached to his name.

A Portland man won the lottery at a local bar and was followed home by a patron who stabbed him 15 times with a pocketknife for the winnings late Saturday night, according to reports.

The victim met the suspect while playing the lottery machines at Montana's Bar in the city Saturday night and after winning around $2,000 in the lotto, he reportedly called it a night and went home, according to court documents obtained by KOMO News.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras following the victim home and sneaking behind the victim until he got to his door, according to the court documents obtained by KOMO News.

The suspect then got close enough to the victim as he entered the home, forced the door open and tackled the man, punching him in the face and demanding money, court documents obtained by KOMO News said.

The victim handed over some of the cash, but the suspect reportedly demanded more, KOMO News reported.

The victim was then stabbed with a pocketknife 15 times in the arms, chest, and face, according to reports.

The unidentified victim was seen by Fox 12 cameras bloodied and shirtless getting into an ambulance Saturday night following the incident.

The victim told police he played dead so the suspect would stop attacking him, according to KOMO News.

The suspect was soon arrested and found near the apartment complex with blood on his pants and just over $600 in cash, cops said, according to KOMO News.

Figueroa has plead not guilty to charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon at his arraignment Monday.

A judge ordered him held without bail. He is due back in court on Aug. 27.

Figueroa is being represented by the office of the public defender. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the office of the public defender for comment and has not heard back.

