Texas Woman Who Went Viral for Chasing Backpack Thieves Says 'I Had One Second to Think'

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:17 PM PDT, August 20, 2024

Claudia Callejas isn’t the only person who has dealt with something terrible on the street.

Claudia Callejas is speaking out after video of her went viral as she chased down a thief who snatched her backpack.

Callejas was focused on her computer at an outdoor coffee shop in Houston, Texas, when two women walk up and brazenly snatch her backpack. But they messed with the wrong lady.

In the video, which was posted to social media, she went after the thieves and tackled one to the ground because her passport was in the backpack.

“I had one second to think,” she tells Inside Edition. “Between tackling them. Between throwing them on the floor. Between grabbing the backpack. Between looking at her. What are you going to do because that was eye to eye. What are you going to do now since I have my backpack.”

Callejas isn’t the only person who has dealt with something terrible on the street.

In New York City, Kelly Dillon, a radio reporter says she was left badly injured after she was viciously attacked.

“I feel somebody grab a good chunk of my hair and then they grabbed my hair so tightly and quite literally body slammed me onto the pavement,” she tells Inside Edition.

Dillon, a reporter with 1010 Wins, says that she was leaving work late at night when the aassailant came up from behind.

“I have always been on guard walking through the city as a young female alone,” she says.

Related Stories

Man Guilty of Killing Neighbor Over Dog Poop Lashes Out at Widow
Beauty Queen Accused of Beating BF's Baby to Death Pleads Not Guilty
Woman Drives Into Boyfriend on Way to Couples Counseling: Cops
Michigan Woman and Bystanders Help Rescue Her Niece From Alleged KidnapperHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime