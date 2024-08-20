Claudia Callejas is speaking out after video of her went viral as she chased down a thief who snatched her backpack.

Callejas was focused on her computer at an outdoor coffee shop in Houston, Texas, when two women walk up and brazenly snatch her backpack. But they messed with the wrong lady.

In the video, which was posted to social media, she went after the thieves and tackled one to the ground because her passport was in the backpack.

“I had one second to think,” she tells Inside Edition. “Between tackling them. Between throwing them on the floor. Between grabbing the backpack. Between looking at her. What are you going to do because that was eye to eye. What are you going to do now since I have my backpack.”

Callejas isn’t the only person who has dealt with something terrible on the street.

In New York City, Kelly Dillon, a radio reporter says she was left badly injured after she was viciously attacked.

“I feel somebody grab a good chunk of my hair and then they grabbed my hair so tightly and quite literally body slammed me onto the pavement,” she tells Inside Edition.

Dillon, a reporter with 1010 Wins, says that she was leaving work late at night when the aassailant came up from behind.

“I have always been on guard walking through the city as a young female alone,” she says.