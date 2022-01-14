Post of Protesting Pooch Lights Up Twitter
A photo of a dog not wanting to go home sparked a Twitter avalanche of similarly minded pooches.
A Washington, D.C., journalist posted a hilarious photo of her dog staging a lie-down protest about leaving a park, and Twitter users chimed in with images of their own rebellious pets.
"This is my dog protesting leaving the dog park today," wrote Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak, who works for The Associated Press.
As of Friday, her post had been liked more than 160,000 times. Her post also prompted other dog owners to show videos and photos of their like-minded protesting pooches.
There was no shortage of people sharing their expressions of great patience whilst dealing with pets that put all four feet down, or simply rolled over and played dead.
"Apparently my dog has much more impact than my journalism," Kodjak later added.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.Health
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their HusbandsOffbeat
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing SpreeCrime
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a CockroachOffbeat
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault ConvictionCrime