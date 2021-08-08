How to Help Your Pets Safely Lose Weight They Gained During the Pandemic

Humans aren’t the only ones to have potentially put on weight during the coronavirus pandemic. According to one survey, 42% of dog and cat owners said their pets gained weight during quarantine.

Veterinarian Dr. Timnah Lee says overweight dogs are at risk for diabetes and heart and joint problems.

“We want to be able to feel a nice thin layer of fat over her ribs, we want her to have that nice hourglass figure and we don't want this, boop! Bulge right here when we lift her tail,” Lee said while examining Inside Edition Weekend Anchor Mary Calvi’s dog, Lola.

“I didn't even notice that!” Calvi said. “During the pandemic, we were giving her treats to try to teach her new tricks, I think there too many treats, and I think there wasn't enough physical activity.”

Though Calvi was considering putting Lola on the trendy string bean diet, replacing up to half of her dry food with green beans, Lee advised against it.

“I'm not a big fan of that because what ends up happening is that it dilutes out a lot of their amino acids and the minerals and vitamins that they need,” Lee said. “We want to do this in a nice healthy way.”

By increasing her exercise and reducing the high caloric treats, she can work the weight off just like a human would.

In fact, after upping her exercise with walks and swimming, Lola has already lost three pounds.

