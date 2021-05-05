Mark Wahlberg Gains Weight With Diet of Chicken Nuggets and Pancakes for Upcoming Role | Inside Edition

Mark Wahlberg Gains Weight With Diet of Chicken Nuggets and Pancakes for Upcoming Role

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:47 AM PDT, May 5, 2021

Wahlberg is packing on the pounds for an upcoming role in which he plays a boxer-turned-priest.

Mark Wahlberg, the famously chiseled actor who’s been showing off rock-hard abs since his days as a Calvin Klein model in the 1990s, is packing on the pounds for an upcoming role. In the film “Stu,” Wahlberg plays a boxer-turned-priest who puts on weight after suffering injuries.

The actor has been chowing down on a steady diet of chicken nuggets, beer, pancakes, and hot wings for the part. 

“I actually have someone that’s consulting me," Wahlberg said last month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” 

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible," Wahlberg said. "I’m like, 'dude I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.'"

And it’s not over yet — the part calls for him to gain another 20 to 30 pounds.

