A model shot while eight months pregnant in what cops are calling a targeted attack in Washington, D.C. gave birth to her daughter before dying of her injuries later that day, according to police.

Samya Gill, 22, gave birth via C-section to a baby girl Thursday, several hours after being shot, officials said. The Maryland-based model and businesswoman succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the shooting around 3 p.m. that day, police said.

The baby is still hospitalized in critical condition, cops said.

Gill and a man People identified as Travis Foster, her child's father, were in a light blue Nissan Altima at a red light when officials said several shooters armed with rifles opened fire on the car.

The tragedy unfolded around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, several shooters armed with rifles shot up the a light blue Nissan Altima with both Gill and Travis Foster, who has been identified as the baby’s father, were inside as they waited at a red stop light on the 300 block of 37th Street SE, according to People.

Police say the attack was planned and occurred in a school zone.

Foster was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Gill and Foster's daughter will be cared for by Gill’s mother, according to ABC 7.

“I just really hope they catch whoever did that to my daughter,” Gill's mother told ABC 7.

Police released photos of the shooting on social media and urge anyone who has info to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Gill’s loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help care for the newborn she left behind.

“This is really devastating for my family, and a huge financial burden. We are asking if there's anything you all can donate, we'd greatly appreciate it. There is no amount to big or too small. I just need support Baby Zailey,” the family wrote on the page.

As of Tuesday, $17,474 of the campaign's $40,000 goal had been raised.

"Heartbroken for you," one donor wrote. "I pray that this little girl will be a blessing to you and a reminder of the love you shared with her mother."

