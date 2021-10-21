A Colorado pregnant woman in labor walked to the hospital in the dark to avoid having to pay a hefty ambulance bill.

Kelsie Vanmeveren and her husband were about a half-mile away from the hospital in Denver to have their baby when their car ran out of gas. But the couple decided against calling for help because they couldn’t afford the $1,000 ambulance ride.

While walking down the dark road, Vanmeveren’s water broke.

“My legs are soaking wet. It's cold! How much farther?" she says in a video shared to her TikTok.

Fortunately, they made it, and had a healthy baby girl named Prairie.

“She’s doing really great. She's healthy, 8 pounds,” Vanmeveren said.

