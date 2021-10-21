Pregnant Woman in Labor Walks to Hospital to Avoid Expensive Ambulance Ride | Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman in Labor Walks to Hospital to Avoid Expensive Ambulance Ride

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:43 PM PDT, October 21, 2021

Kelsie Vanmeveren and her husband were about a half-mile away from the hospital in Denver to have their baby when their car broke down.

A Colorado pregnant woman in labor walked to the hospital in the dark to avoid having to pay a hefty ambulance bill.

Kelsie Vanmeveren and her husband were about a half-mile away from the hospital in Denver to have their baby when their car ran out of gas. But the couple decided against calling for help because they couldn’t afford the $1,000 ambulance ride.

While walking down the dark road, Vanmeveren’s water broke. 

“My legs are soaking wet. It's cold! How much farther?" she says in a video shared to her TikTok.

Fortunately, they made it, and had a healthy baby girl named Prairie. 

“She’s doing really great. She's healthy, 8 pounds,” Vanmeveren said.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Survivor, 70, Gets $1 Million Hospital Bill
Family of Baby Cut From Mother's Womb Billed $300K From Hospital
Why This Mom Posted Her 3-Year-Old Son's Hospital Bill on Twitter
$1.1 Million Hospital Bill 181 Pages Long Given to 70-Year-Old COVID-19 SurvivorNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat