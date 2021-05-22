White House officials have confirmed that President Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death, according to CNN. Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the White House would commemorate the anniversary, saying, “It was a moment that impacted millions of Americans and certainly the President on a personal level."

This isn’t the first time that the president has met with Floyd’s family. He went to Houston ahead of George Floyd’s funeral in June of 2020 to offer condolences. He also recently spoke to Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in his killing.

After the verdict, President Biden addressed Congress and called on it to address police reform. In addition, he called for the passage of a George Floyd Justice Policing Act, which would include setting up a national registry of police misconduct, banning racial and religious profiling by law enforcement, and changing the culture of law enforcement.

He said at the time, "We can't leave this moment or look away thinking our work is done. We have to look at it as we did for those nine minutes and 29 seconds.”

Unfortunately, CNN explains that Biden’s goal to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on May 25 is impossible, stating, “The Democrat-led chamber had passed the measure in March, but it was never passed by the Senate.”

Related Stories