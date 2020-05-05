President Trump Attacks MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Over 2001 Conspiracy Theory. Here's What It Is:

What is the conspiracy theory sparking a bitter feud between President Donald Trump and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough?

On Monday, Trump tweeted that MSNBC’s parent company Comcast, which he called “Concast,” “should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough.”

The “cold case” Trump is referring to is the death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, an intern who was working for Scarborough when he was serving as a Republican congressman. She was found dead in his congressional district office in Florida in 2001. Scarborough resigned two months later in order to spend more time with his family.

An autopsy report said she had an undiagnosed heart condition that led to her falling and hitting her head and no foul play was involved, but skeptics continue to believe her head was bashed in.

Scarborough hit back on his show, “Morning Joe,” “I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the internet for some time … you don’t understand the pain you cause to families who have already lost a loved one.”

He continued, “Mr. President, I ask that you get checked out. I ask that you take a rest. I ask that you take care of yourself. Maybe let Mike Pence run things for the next week. You’re not well.”

But that’s not the first time the president has raised questions about Klausutis’ death. In 2017, he tweeted: “WILL (NBC) TERMINATE LOW RATINGS JOE SCARBOROUGH BASED ON THE 'UNSOLVED MYSTERY' THAT TOOK PLACE IN FLORIDA YEARS AGO? INVESTIGATE!”

Trump is also lashing out at Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway and a group of disaffected Republicans behind a video that criticized Trump's leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the video, titled “Mourning in America,” “There's mourning in America and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, and sicker, and poorer.”

Trump’s 1 a.m. response was simple and clear: “THEY’RE ALL LOSERS.”

