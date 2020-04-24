Do Not Drink Bleach. Do Not Inject Bleach. After Trump's Coronavirus Treatment Musings, Warnings Abound.

Just to be clear: it is never, ever, OK to inject disinfectants, bleach, or cleaning products. Likewise with ingesting such products.

The musings of President Trump about using such things to combat coronavirus had barely left his lips Thursday evening when seemingly the entire social media and medical world erupted.

Consuming disinfectants in any form most likely kill you, came the response.

Twitter

At his daily televised briefing on COVID-19, Trump seriously suggested it could be killed by introducing disinfectant or a “very powerful light” into a human body.

"I see the disinfectant where it knocks [the coronavirus] out in a minute, one minute," said the leader of the free world. "And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that."

Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Twitter

Politicians also chimed in, imploring people to not poison themselves.

Twitter

If that isn't enough, just read the back of bleach bottle.

Twitter

And it came to this: The manufacturer of Lysol issued a public warning after Trump wondered out loud if disinfectants could clean the insides of human beings.

Reckitt Benckiser

