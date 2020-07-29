President Trump Calls Dr. Stella Immanuel, Who Believes in Demon Sex, an 'Important Voice' in Medicine

As President Trump claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci misled the public with his statements pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, he appeared to endorse another medical professional with his retweets: Dr. Stella Immanuel, who not only says masks are not needed because hydroxychloroquine is a “cure for COVID,” but who has also claimed that gynecological problems are caused by the patient having sex with demons in their dreams.

“It’s what we call astral sex,” Immanuel said in a clip that aired on CNN. “That means this person is not really a demon or a Nephilim. It’s just a human being that’s a witch and they astral project and sleep with people.”

She, along with other doctors donning white coats, went viral for speaking in a Breitbart video that has since been taken down from social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The video was removed as fact-checkers said it spread dangerous misinformation – but not before Trump retweeted to his 84 million followers.

“I thought her voice was an important voice,” Trump said in a press conference when asked about his support for Immanuel.

Immanuel is a pediatrician and religious minister based in Houston. She calls herself “a prophet of God to the nations” on her Facebook biography, which continues to list her accolades against “demonic forces.”

During a sermon for Fire Power Ministries, a church she founded and of which she is the pastor, Immanuel claimed that she watched a woman in her congregation confess to “fantasizing” about a movie star before suddenly going into labor. “Her stomach was full, was pregnant. She started screaming she was tearing off her clothes,” Immanuel said. “She was screaming and screaming, like she was in labor, and she said, ‘This thing came out of me.’ Her stomach deflated. Right here. Real life.”

In response to several news articles that have since come out about her views, she has tweeted: “Let me know when y’all need some of them demons cast out of you. I will gladly oblige. You will feel a lot better.”

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under Trump, told MSNBC Wednesday that hydroxychloroquine "definitively" does not work as a treatment against the novel coronavirus.

"We all hoped it was going to work. ... All of the studies that were rigorously done have pointed in the same direction, which is that the drug doesn't work," Gottlieb said. "I think at this point, we can definitively say hydroxychloroquine doesn't work. I'm not sure what more we need to do.

"I think it's incumbent of the public health officials around the president to make sure he's fully informed of that information," Gottlieb continued.

