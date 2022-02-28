President Zelenskyy Praised in Ukraine and Abroad for Heroism: 'Some People Are Just Born Great'
A former comedian who once played the president on TV, the leader has emerged as a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Thanks to his resolute leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being hailed around the world.
His defiant rejection of the American offer to fly him out of Ukraine is sure to go down in history. “I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskyy is quoted as telling the Biden administration.
No one could have predicted Zelenskyy’s rise to universal praise. He is a former comedian who played the president on TV and won Ukraine's version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. The son of a professor and an engineer, Zelenskyy also earned a law degree, but did not go on to work in the legal field.
Several stars at last night's SAG awards paid tribute to Zelenskyy. Even former President Donald Trump, who was widely condemned for praising Vladimir Putin as a "genius,” is heaping praise on Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy's wife Olena, a writer who studied architecture, was also pictured at his side, refusing to go into exile. She's currently hiding with their two children at a secret location.
“Some people are just born great. He's like that, and I am speaking from experience. President Zelenskyy is a hero,” Zelenskyy’s advisor Igor Novikov said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Nearly $3 Million Worth of Meth Disguised as Onions Seized by US Border Control, Officials SayCrime
Gita the Robot Can Now Help You Carry Shopping BagsOffbeat
New York Mom Found Dead in Bin on Sidewalk After Cousin Allegedly Killed Her Is Mourned by Loved OnesCrime
Ukrainian Soldiers on Snake Island Who Told Russian Warship 'Go F**k Yourself' May Actually Be AliveNews
Ukraine Marine Vitaly Skakun Becomes Symbol of Resistance After Blowing Up Bridge While on It to Stop RussiansPolitics