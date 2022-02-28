President Zelenskyy Praised in Ukraine and Abroad for Heroism: 'Some People Are Just Born Great'

Thanks to his resolute leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being hailed around the world.

His defiant rejection of the American offer to fly him out of Ukraine is sure to go down in history. “I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskyy is quoted as telling the Biden administration.

No one could have predicted Zelenskyy’s rise to universal praise. He is a former comedian who played the president on TV and won Ukraine's version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. The son of a professor and an engineer, Zelenskyy also earned a law degree, but did not go on to work in the legal field.

Several stars at last night's SAG awards paid tribute to Zelenskyy. Even former President Donald Trump, who was widely condemned for praising Vladimir Putin as a "genius,” is heaping praise on Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's wife Olena, a writer who studied architecture, was also pictured at his side, refusing to go into exile. She's currently hiding with their two children at a secret location.

“Some people are just born great. He's like that, and I am speaking from experience. President Zelenskyy is a hero,” Zelenskyy’s advisor Igor Novikov said.

