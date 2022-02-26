Bars and Stores Around the Globe Look to Dump Russian Products in Support of Ukraine
As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, retailers across the United States and Canada are vowing not to sell Russian vodka or products.
Ontario’s Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tweeted in part, “Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and will direct the [Liquor Control Board of Ontario] to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves.”
On Saturday morning Virginia state senator L. Louise Lucas posted on Twitter, calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to remove all Russian vodka and other products from state-run liquor stores. Lucas, a Democrat, followed up by saying she has gotten support from both sides of the aisle on the matter.
By Saturday afternoon, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott had joined in, asking Texas businesses to stop selling Russian items. “I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. Texas stands with Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine,” Abbott wrote on social media.
In Las Vegas, the Evel Pie pizza shop announced they were dumping all of their Russian vodka and replacing it with Ukrainian vodka. They’re selling their “F*** Putin” shots for $5, with all proceeds going to humanitarian efforts operating within Ukraine. They’re also calling for all bar owners across the U.S. to follow suit in supporting Ukraine.
