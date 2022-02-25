Anonymous Hacking Collective Targets Russian Websites to Retaliate for Ukraine Invasion

Online hackers are joining in the fight against Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Hackers associated with hacking collective Anonymous claimed responsibility for taking down Russian news site RT, which many people decry as a propaganda outlet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The result was only temporary, though. RT even confirmed the distributed disruption of service on Twitter but said it repelled the hit on its servers.

The site is back up and running.

The hackers, who have a Twitter account dubbed “Anonymous,” said they are in a “cyber war” against the Russian government. The collective claimed to have taken down websites associated with the Russian government, including the Russian Ministry of Defense.

One Twitter account representing hackers says it does not believe sanctions imposed against Russia by other countries will be effective. It is calling on those nations to sever ties with Russia and expel its ambassadors from their respective nations.

"Putin will not stop at Ukraine," wrote a Twitter account that claims to be associated with Anonymous while sharing another tweet detailing the development that Russia has threatened there would be "military and political consequences" if Finland or Sweden were to try joining NATO.

While governments are continuing to take action to punish Russia for its invasion, others are using whatever powers they have to put pressure on Putin to reverse his course of action.

Related Stories