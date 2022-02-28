A Ukrainian firm that builds and maintains roads in the besieged country has taken to Facebook to encourage residents to remove all traffic signs that could help invading Russian troops find their way around the republic.

"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company, Ukravtodor, said in a Facebook update late Friday. "Let us help them get straight to hell."

Ukravtodor also posted an altered photo of a traffic sign laden with profanities that said, "Go f**k yourself," "Go f**k yourself again" and "Go f**k yourself back to Russia."

In other posts, the company also told residents to build roadblocks, set fires and use tires to keep out Russian attackers.

“The occupant must understand that he is not expected here and will be resisted on every street, every road!” the agency wrote on social media. “Let them be afraid to even look in the direction of our cities! Together to victory! The occupier will be destroyed!”

As fighting entered its fifth day on Monday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied for Ukraine to join the European Union.

He urged the EU to allow Ukraine to immediately join the bloc, arguing that membership would put Ukrainians on “an equal footing” with other Europeans. Also, a first round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia officials ended Monday with no progress.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that Russia has committed "widespread" human rights abuses.

"Russia’s invasion has damaged and destroyed schools, hospitals, radio stations, and homes, killing and injuring civilians, including children," it said.

Related Stories