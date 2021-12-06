Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine
Prince William shares insights on his home life and the importance of mental health and balance with Apple's new series, Time to Walk.
Prince William shares the importance of music in the morning routine of his little ones with Apple for their series premiere of Time to Walk, dropping Dec. 6.
The Prince discusses how both physical and mental health are important to him and his family. Wife and future Queen Kate Middleton also strives to prioritize health and normalcy.
The littles ones — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — all love music, and argue about which song gets played for their morning routine, Prince William shared.
According to the magazine, the youngsters are currently fans of Shakira’s hit "Waka Waka," and Charlotte especially is a fan of sharing her ballet dance moves while everyone is getting dressed.
Prince William discusses more about his home life and his late mother Prince Diana’s emphasis on normalcy for her children in Time to Walk.
