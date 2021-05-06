Members of the royal family took to social media Thursday to wish Archie a happy second birthday.

Tensions were high in March amid a tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but the senior royal family members were able to put conflict aside and wish the toddler a happy birthday from across the sea.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today, 🎈🎂" Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their Duchess and Duke of Cambridge Instagram account.

The royal couple also announced a newly released video on their YouTube account.

Prince Charles also shared a photo of himself with his son, Harry and Archie with the caption, "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈"



And, lastly, the Queen also posted a picture of Meghan and Harry holding Archie shortly after his birth, with the caption, "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂"

Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is not a prince, but he is still seventh in line of succession.

Prince Harry most recently visited his family for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral last month.

