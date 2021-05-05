Meghan Markle Writes Her 1st Children's Book Inspired by Harry and Son Archie | Inside Edition

Meghan Markle Writes Her 1st Children's Book Inspired by Harry and Son Archie

Royals
Meghan Markle
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:53 AM PDT, May 5, 2021

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has written her first children's book — and it centers on a father-son relationship.

Meghan Markle wrote her first children's book inspired by Harry and her son, Archie.

The book titled, "The Bench," set to be published on June 8, will be a story of a father-son relationship through the eyes of a mother. 

"Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," published Penguin Random House said in a statement.

Markle is also expected to narrate an audiobook, which will be released following the book's publication.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story."

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The book will feature watercolor images from award-winning artist Christian Robinson.

The couple announced in February that they are expecting their second child. 

Related Stories

Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Markle Reached Out When She Lost Her Son Jack in a Miscarriage
Teen Gets Thrilling Surprise When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear on Her Zoom
Queen Elizabeth Will Consider Appointing Diversity Officer Following Scathing Meghan Markle Interview
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Eric Roberts Says She’s Not a Bully Royals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
1

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'

Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
2

The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions

The Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
3

Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested

Crime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
4

Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates

Investigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
5

Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund

News