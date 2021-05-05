Meghan Markle wrote her first children's book inspired by Harry and her son, Archie.

The book titled, "The Bench," set to be published on June 8, will be a story of a father-son relationship through the eyes of a mother.

"Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," published Penguin Random House said in a statement.

Markle is also expected to narrate an audiobook, which will be released following the book's publication.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story."

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The book will feature watercolor images from award-winning artist Christian Robinson.

The couple announced in February that they are expecting their second child.

Related Stories