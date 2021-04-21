When Chrissy Teigen lost her son in a miscarriage last summer, a royal stranger was the one who reached out to her in her time of need – Meghan Markle. Teigen revealed that she didn’t know the Duchess of Sussex personally then, but the pair have been in touch many times since.

“She has been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Teigen explained in an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live After Show." "She had written me about baby Jack … She is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

The pair had met briefly years ago, when they both appeared on game show “Deal or No Deal.”

It wasn’t until Teigen lost her son Jack at 20-weeks pregnant in September that Markle reached out to her. Markle revealed in November that she, too, had a pregnancy loss over the summer.

Teigen later supported Markle as she announced the decision to leave the Royal family and in the face of harsh media scrutiny.

“You look at everyone and are like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'" Teigen said. “She’s a really wonderful person."

