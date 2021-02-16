Chrissy Teigen Says Her Swollen Lips Were Caused by an Allergic Reaction After Biting Orange Peel

Chrissy Teigen says her swollen lips were caused by an allergic reaction after biting into an orange peel. “You’re all just gonna think that I got lip fillers,” Teigen joked on social media.

“I bit an orange to try to open it, and I think there must have been a pesticide or something on it,” she said.

Inside Edition showed the video to dermatologist Dr. Doris Day. She says there are warning signs that require immediate attention.

“If you notice tongue swelling or difficulty swallowing, that’s a life-threatening situation, potentially. So go right to the emergency room and have it evaluated,” Day said.

Some fruits, like strawberries and apples, can sometimes cause similar reactions if they’re not washed.

Teigen found humor in the dilemma by poking at her lips. “Look how bouncy they are,” she said.

By the next day, the swelling had gone down.

