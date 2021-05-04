Princess Charlotte Celebrates Her 6th Birthday
Charlotte’s birthday comes a few days after her parents celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast. About two years ago, she was sticking her tongue out at the crowd, and now on May 2, the young royal turned 6 years old. A new portrait, taken by her mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was posted online to celebrate her birthday.
After the photo made its rounds, several on social media commented on how beautiful she looked. “Oh my when did she grow up. Looking beautiful and a good deal like her Grandmother. Lovely just lovely,” One person tweeted. Another added, “Oh my goodness she is growing into such a beautiful young lady!”
Charlotte’s birthday comes a few days after her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The pair were married on April 29, 2011.
