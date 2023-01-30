Priscilla Presley Contesting Will of Daughter Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly taking opioids, getting plastic surgery, and using weight loss medicine in her final months, a report by TMZ claims.

Elvis Presley's only daughter allegedly went through with the plastic surgery and weight loss medicine so she would look good at awards shows, according to TMZ.

She allegedly lost 50lbs in total, reports TMZ.

Meanwhile, a Presley family feud is possibly brewing over Lisa Marie's will.

Mom Priscilla is contesting the will and questioning a 2016 change that named Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, as the trustee of her estate.

Priscilla claims in court papers that this change is invalid, with her lawyer alleging that Lisa Marie's signature appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature, and the document misspells Priscilla's name.

Related News