Priscilla Presley Contesting Will of Daughter Lisa Marie

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:58 PM PST, January 30, 2023

Priscilla's lawyer is alleging that Lisa Marie's signature appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature, and the document misspells Priscilla's name.

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly taking opioids, getting plastic surgery, and using weight loss medicine in her final months, a report by TMZ claims.

Elvis Presley's only daughter allegedly went through with the plastic surgery and weight loss medicine so she would look good at awards shows, according to TMZ.

She allegedly lost 50lbs in total, reports TMZ.

Meanwhile, a Presley family feud is possibly brewing over Lisa Marie's will.

Mom Priscilla is contesting the will and questioning a 2016 change that named Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, as the trustee of her estate.

Priscilla claims in court papers that this change is invalid, with her lawyer alleging that Lisa Marie's signature appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature, and the document misspells Priscilla's name.

 

Related News

How Lisa Marie Presley Lost Control of Elvis' Billion-Dollar Estate
Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Owed Nearly $2 Million to IRS
Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54
Hundreds Turn Up to Mourn Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Public MemorialEntertainment

Trending on Inside Edition

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
1

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating

Crime
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
2

3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
3

Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents

Crime
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
4

What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'

News
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
5

Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says

Crime
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
6

Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old

Crime