Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has died. She was 54.

Her death on Thursday was confirmed by a representative for Priscilla Presley.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a publicist for Priscilla Presley told CBS News in a statement. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Presley was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley, 77, wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

She died only hours later.

Presley was born on Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was 9 when her father, Elvis Presley, died of a heart attack at the age of 42. “He was so extraordinary a presence — not even as an entertainer, just as a person,” she told The New York Times in 2003. “Yes, he sang well, and, yes, the songs were great, but that was him coming through the music. He was bigger than life.”

When she turned 25, Presley inherited her father's estate. By then, it had reportedly grown to an estimated $100 million.

She released three albums herself as a singer-songwriter between 2003 and 2012, but wanted to forge her own path in the music industry and was hesitant to lean on her father's legendary career to do so.

“I just was trying not to be predictable and make reference right off the bat to my heritage,” she told The Times after the debut of her first single, "Lights Out." “My concern was that it would go against everything I’m trying to do now, which is make my own thumbprint.”

Presley was married four times.

She married her first husband, Danny Keough, in 1988. They had two children: a daughter Riley and a son Benjamin. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020. Keough and Presley divorced in 1994 after five and a half years of marriage.

Presley married Michael Jackson three weeks later. The couple divorced in 1996. She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the couple filed for divorce only months later. The divorce was not finalized until 2004.

She married her music producer Michael Lockwood in 2006. Together they had twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron in 2008. Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

Presley most recently made an appearance at Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of actor Austin Butler, who won the best actor award for portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic.

"I can't even describe what it meant," she told "Entertainment Tonight" of Butler's ability to portray her father.

Following news of her death, Presley was remembered by many in Hollywood and the music industry.

"Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla," Sean Ono Lennon tweeted.

"She was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely," Billy Idol wrote on Twitter.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," Rita Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Tom [Hanks] and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again," John Travolta wrote on Instagram. "My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Four days before her death, Presley commemorated what would have been the 88th birthday of her father at Graceland in Memphis.

"I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding," Presley said to his supporters, who laughed and cheered in response.

"Today, he [Elvis Presley] would have been 88 years old. That’s hard to believe," she said. "I think that he would be proud."

"This year has been an incredible year," Presley continued.

