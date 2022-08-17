Producers of Alabama Rush Documentary Deny Rumors of Sorority Recruits With Hidden Microphones

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:36 PM PDT, August 17, 2022

“The university has not authorized any third-party entity to film, record or document any recruitment activities,” the University of Alabama said in a statement. Producers from HBO and Vice confirmed they were making a documentary about the process.

The producers of an upcoming documentary film about the sorority recruitment process are denying “rumors of hidden microphones,” saying they are “untrue.”

“This film is a thoughtful and compassionate portrayal of young women in 2022 as they rush the sorority system at the University of Alabama,” the HBO and Vice producers said in a statement.

“Bama Rush” has become something of a social media phenomenon, with college students posting daily updates throughout pledge week. 

But the college feared that there were spies among the recruits recording the top-secret activities. 

“The university has not authorized any third-party entity to film, record or document any recruitment activities,” the university said in a statement. 

There were strict rules during pledge week, including no filming. Recruits must leave their cell phones and purses outside the sorority houses, and anyone suspected of recording was kicked out. 

One recruit says she got the boot because her hair tie was mistaken for a wire. 

Pledge week culminated with 2,000 women celebrating being accepted into their sorority with a run out of the football stadium. 

There are 18 sorority houses on campus, and 90% of the students who rush get in.

