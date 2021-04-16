Publicly Traded $100 Million Company is a Modest New Jersey Deli | Inside Edition

Publicly Traded $100 Million Company is a Modest New Jersey Deli

Offbeat
Many top investors are stumped as to how this modest deli in New Jersey, Your Hometown Deli, is valued at $100 million.
(Google Maps)
By Johanna Li
Updated: 2:03 PM PDT, April 16, 2021

Despite being closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic, Your Hometown Deli saw prices of its shares skyrocket.

Your Hometown Deli, a modest little shop in New Jersey that sells sandwiches, coffee and soft drinks reportedly made $18,000 in sales last year, and a little over $35,000, combined with the year before. But, the deli is valued at more than a staggering $100 million.

“I’m lucky in the way I have good people around me,” the owner Paul Morina, a local wrestling coach and high school principal, once said in an interview with Jersey Sports Zone.

The deli is the sole location of Hometown International, a public company that began being traded in 2019, CNBC reported.

The company saw its stock prices skyrocket last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite its single location being closed between March and September of 2020, according to CNBC.

Shares of the company were priced at $3.25 before the pandemic, CNBC reported. As Friday’s market close, its stocks traded at just under $13, according to Yahoo Finance.

How the deli is valued so high, however, stumps many. “The pastrami must be amazing," David Einhorn quipped on CNBC. 

Related Stories

Atlanta News Anchor to Undergo Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors She Learned She Had After Nearly Fainting at Store
Family of Model Left Brain-Damaged After Eating Peanut-Butter Pretzel Is Awarded $29.5M
So You Want to Be a Rockstar? Here Is What to Expect
$75 Million Beach Property Returned to Rightful Black Family 100 Years LaterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Protests Erupt in Chicago After Release of Video Showing Cop Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
1

Protests Erupt in Chicago After Release of Video Showing Cop Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

News
Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault
2

Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault

Crime
FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others
3

FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others

Crime
Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen
4

Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen

News
$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants
5

$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants

News