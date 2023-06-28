Publishers Clearing House agreed to pay $18.5 million for "deceptive and unfair" sweepstakes practices and change several of its business tactics, the Federal Trade Commission said in a news release Tuesday.

A lawsuit from by the Federal Trade Commission against Publishers Clearing House alleged consumers spent money and wasted their time and demanded that PCH make substantial changes to how it conducts business online.

In the complaint, obtained by Inside Edition Digital, the Federal Trade Commission claimed Publishers Clearing House uses “dark patterns” to mislead consumers about how to enter the company’s sweepstakes drawings and made them believe that a purchase is necessary to win or would increase their chances of winning, and that their sweepstakes entries are incomplete even when they are not.

The FTC also alleged the company added surprise shipping and handling fees to the costs of products, misrepresented that ordering is “risk free,” used deceptive emails as part of its marketing campaign, and misrepresented its policies on selling users’ personal data to third parties prior to January 2019.

Many consumers affected by these practices are older and lower-income, CBS News reported.

Following the announcement, Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement that “today’s action requiring PCH to overhaul its user interface, compensate consumers for lost time, and stop surprise fees should send a clear message that manipulative design techniques are a no-go under our laws.”

“This is our second dark pattern lawsuit over the last week. Firms that continue to deploy deceptive design techniques are on notice,” he added.

FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners also released a statement, saying, “today's action builds on previous efforts to crack down on companies that use illegal dark patterns to fuel digital deception and harm consumers.

The $18.5 million settlement will be used to refund consumers and implement promised changes to Publishers Clearing House's business practices, CBS News reported.

Publishers Clearing House has also agreed to make changes, which include making clear disclosures on their sweepstake entry web pages, stopping surprise fees and shipping charges and stopping deceptive emails, court documents filed by the FTC said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Publishers Clearing House for comment and has not heard back.