A pup dubbed “America’s Worst Dog” has been adopted. Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, was having a hard time getting adopted because of his neurotic behavior, so, Second Chance Pet Adoption League in New Jersey posted about the animal.

In a hilarious Facebook post that quickly shot to viral fame, they wrote “There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins.”

Inside Edition reporter Les Trent even went to pay Prancer a visit, and it’s safe to say Prancer was not pleased. Trent was met with aggressive barking and a stressed-out Chihuahua.

Ariel Davis, however, who has now adopted Prancer, says the pup is actually a sweetheart. Davis, who lives in Connecticut, said Prancer’s story resonated with her as she had previously had a dog with behavioral issues, and she had been searching for a new dog for a few months

“I was browsing Facebook and saw the article. I read through it and at first, I thought it was amusing,” Davis told Inside Edition Digital. “I just resonated with his story.”

And now, Prancer is adjusting to his peaceful new life a day at a time.

“He's a wonderful dog, a wonderful little man. Because I live with just one roommate and a quiet apartment, he's had time to calm down and adjust,” Davis said. “He likes to sit and watch, look out the window and he's very good when he's left alone.”

While Davis said she does understand where the original post is coming from, Prancer has been good on walks and likes to mind his own business. She added though that people understand what they’re getting into when they adopt a special needs dog.

“Before going to meet Prancer, I did a lot of research on how to behave and how to properly interact with neurotic, smaller dogs,” Davis said. “So, really know that you're in for a commitment, I'll have Prancer hopefully for the next 15 years of my life and he's going to be my friend.”

Related Stories