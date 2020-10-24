Puppy Thrown From Jeep Rolling Down Mountain Miraculously Found Alive 3 Days Later

A puppy thrown from a Jeep as it rolled down a mountain was miraculously found alive three days later and reunited with its owner as she herself recovered from the accident. Heartstopping dash cam video showed the Jeep sliding down a treacherous mountain pass in Telluride, Colorado with 23-year-old Suzie Rhodes and her 10-month-old black lab Decker inside.

The Jeep started slipping away after Rhodes’ boyfriend pulled over to assist another motorist make it through the last turn of the pass.



Rhodes suffered a serious spinal injury. But Decker couldn’t be found and was presumed dead or lost forever. However, three days later, hikers heard the dog “barking and howling.” He was then rescued by authorities.



Rhodes was recovering from spinal surgery when she was reunited with her beloved pup in a sweet moment caught on camera. Her parents are taking care of the dog as she recovers.



A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her medical bills.



