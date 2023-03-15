Popular dog food company Purina said it has expanded the voluntary recall of a dry dog food product after finding increased levels of vitamin D.

The Nestlé Purina Petcare Company announced an expansion Friday to the voluntary recall they originally released on Feb. 8 due to an elevated level of vitamin D in the food, which can cause health issues if exposed to too much.

The expanded recall now includes two additional lots of the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. The additional lots were found after information about a production error was made at a supplier.

Nestlé Purina

The dog food was first recalled after the company heard of two cases of dogs showing signs of vitamin D toxicity when they were on the diet. The company said both dogs were able to recover after stopping the diet.

The FDA said vitamin D toxicity can lead to an increase in vomiting, drinking, urinating and drooling in dogs.

Purina said that the recalled dog food was distributed in the U.S. through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina Professionals and other retailers by prescription only.

Anyone that bought the dry dog food that has been included in the recall is advised to stop its use immediately and dispose of it so that no animal can consume the food.

“We sincerely apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for the concerns and inconvenience this recall has caused,” Purina said in a statement. “As pet experts and pet parents ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure this error is never repeated.”

