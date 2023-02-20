Starbucks bottled Vanilla Frapuccinos are being recalled after possible 'foreign objects' inside, according to PepsiCo, who distributes the popular drink.

PepsiCo announced that 25,200 cases of its 13.7-ounce glass-bottled Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks are being voluntarily recalled.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide, according to People.

The decision was initiated due to the possible presence of "foreign objects (glass)" inside the bottles according to the FDA.

"The impacted products have best buy dates of March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023; and June 10, 2023 and were distributed across the United States," PepsiCo said in a statement. "The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations."

The cases contain 12 bottles and feature a UPC number of 0 12000-81331 3, according to the FDA.

"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the statement continued.

"If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307," PepsiCo added.

