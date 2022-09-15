Putin Ally Drowns in Latest Mysterious Death of Russian Tycoons

A top energy executive has toppled off a speeding boat, becoming the latest Russian tycoon to die under strange and mysterious circumstances, according to local reports.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. He was sailing Saturday off Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he fell overboard.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation,” his company said in a statement.

His body was found two days later when it washed ashore. Russian news outlet Baza, citing an unnamed witness, claimed Pechorin and others on the vessel were drunk when he fell.

Just days before, Pechorin had attended the Eastern Economic Forum, hosted by President Vladimir Putin in the port city of Vladivostok.

Pechorin, who was in charge of aviation development for the energy and mining corporation, is at least the ninth prominent Russian businessmen to have reportedly died by suicide or in unexplained accidents since January.

Six of the executives were associated with two of the country's largest energy companies.

Pechorin's death occurred eight months after his boss, Igor Nosov, died from a reported stroke at age 43.

On Sept. 1, the chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil died after falling from a window of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, according to the country's state-controlled media. Ravil Maganov, 67, and his company, had been critical of Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Alexander Subbotin, a former top Lukoil executive, was found dead in May at a shaman's house where he reportedly went to seek treatment for a hangover. Vladislav Avayev, a former vice president of of Russia's privately owned Gazprombank, was found dead from a gunshot wound in April, along with his wife and 13-year-old daughter, following a reported murder-suicide.

Sergei Protosenya, a former deputy chairman of gas company Novatek, was found hanged in a villa in Spain in April. Alexander Tyulyakov, an executive with Gazprom, a multinational energy corporation based in St. Petersburg, was found hanged in his garage in February.

Related Stories