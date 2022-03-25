A Ukrainian crew member on a luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch is revealing he tried to sink it while it was docked in Spain.



Taras Ostapchuk, a nautical engineer, says he committed the act of sabotage after seeing video of a Russian missile striking an apartment building in Kyiv. He says he had to strike back, so he opened valves to let in water on Lady Anastasia.

“There were three crew members left on board. I announced that the boat was sinking, and that they should leave the ship,” the engineer said on CNN.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is making headlines for comparing himself to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

In a rant carried on Russian TV, Putin complained that both he and the author are victims of “cancel culture.”

Rowling, who has come under fire for her views on transgender rights, lost no time responding.

“Critiques of Western Cancel Culture are not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians. #ISTANDWITHUKRAINE,” she tweeted.

Putin's bizarre rant came as President Joe Biden visited U.S. troops in Poland. He posed for selfies and ate a pepperoni pizza, which actually made his eyes tear up.



“We were visiting our troops, and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it,” Biden said.

