Ukrainian Crew Member Reveals He Tried to Sink Russian Oligarch's Yacht in Spain
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is making headlines for comparing himself to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in a rant about cancel culture.
A Ukrainian crew member on a luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch is revealing he tried to sink it while it was docked in Spain.
Taras Ostapchuk, a nautical engineer, says he committed the act of sabotage after seeing video of a Russian missile striking an apartment building in Kyiv. He says he had to strike back, so he opened valves to let in water on Lady Anastasia.
“There were three crew members left on board. I announced that the boat was sinking, and that they should leave the ship,” the engineer said on CNN.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is making headlines for comparing himself to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
In a rant carried on Russian TV, Putin complained that both he and the author are victims of “cancel culture.”
Rowling, who has come under fire for her views on transgender rights, lost no time responding.
“Critiques of Western Cancel Culture are not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians. #ISTANDWITHUKRAINE,” she tweeted.
Putin's bizarre rant came as President Joe Biden visited U.S. troops in Poland. He posed for selfies and ate a pepperoni pizza, which actually made his eyes tear up.
“We were visiting our troops, and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it,” Biden said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal ShoveCrime
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian ChildrenInspirational
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities SayNews
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-TruckNews
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety StrapNews