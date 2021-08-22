QAnon, Cults, and Other Conspiracy Theories: Why They Appeal to Some People
Several Inside Edition Digital journalists researched stories about the lives of those affected by these beliefs.
Conspiracy theories and cults are deep-rooted in spreading misinformation and disinformation.
And although they can be fascinating, they can also lead to situations where real lives can be negatively affected.
One theory explored was QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory rooted in the false belief that Satan-worshiping pedophiles, mostly Democrats and establishment Republicans, run a global sex trafficking ring.
Also explored was the psychology behind why people are drawn into believing conspiracy theories.
One last phenomenon analyzed was how and why people become involved in cults.
These discoveries were highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.
