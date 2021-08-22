QAnon, Cults, and Other Conspiracy Theories: Why They Appeal to Some People | Inside Edition

QAnon, Cults, and Other Conspiracy Theories: Why They Appeal to Some People

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:06 AM PDT, August 22, 2021

Several Inside Edition Digital journalists researched stories about the lives of those affected by these beliefs.

Conspiracy theories and cults are deep-rooted in spreading misinformation and disinformation.

And although they can be fascinating, they can also lead to situations where real lives can be negatively affected.  

As part of a broad look at cults and conspiracy theories, several Inside Edition Digital journalists researched stories about the lives of those affected by these beliefs.

One theory explored was QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory rooted in the false belief that Satan-worshiping pedophiles, mostly Democrats and establishment Republicans, run a global sex trafficking ring.

Also explored was the psychology behind why people are drawn into believing conspiracy theories.

One last phenomenon analyzed was how and why people become involved in cults.

These discoveries were highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared. 

Related Stories

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
Hillary Clinton Speaks Face-to-Face With QAnon Supporters in Borat's Spinoff Series
California Surf-School Owner and QAnon Follower Accused of Killing His ChildrenCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators
Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators
1

Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators

Human Interest
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery
2

Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery

Sports
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine
3

Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine

Inspirational
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
4

7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again

Crime
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case
5

Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case

Human Interest