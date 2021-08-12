A California father has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his two young children, who were stabbed to death with a spearfishing gun, Baja California Attorney General said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Mathew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested at the border on Tuesday as he tried to reenter the United States, according to Mexican authorities, KSBY TV News reported.

He is being held without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, according to online court records. The records do not indicate whether he has legal representation, and what his plea is, People reported.

Coleman allegedly told the FBI investigators he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children," according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court. He also allegedly said he was "saving the world from monsters,” according to the outlet.

Coleman’s arrest came after the bodies of his infant children, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, were discovered by a farmworker Monday morning in the brush near the entrance of the Rancho Del Descanso community, near Rosarito, Mexico, about 35 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Baja California Attorney General said during a press conference, SFGate reported.

Both children, who were U.S. citizens and from Santa Barbara, Calif., were covered in stab wounds, authorities said. A sharp wooden stake that was believed to have been the weapon was found at the scene, NBC San Diego News reported.

The suspect is a resident of Santa Barbara and the operator of a surf school there, according to the attorney general's office.

Surveillance video captured Coleman checking into the hotel City Express Rosarito, about 20 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border with two children, believed to be his own, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect did not have a reservation but paid for a one-night stay.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department said that on Sunday officers took a missing persons report from a woman who reported her husband and two children missing for approximately 24 hours. During their investigation, police uncovered evidence that the father of two had possibly traveled to

