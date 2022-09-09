Tributes from across the country and world are pouring in to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.



The lights on the Empire State Building shone purple and silver in her honor. In Los Angeles, city hall was illuminated with red lights.

Late-night talk-show hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden also paid their respects.

Others shared messages on social media, including Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross, who performed outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.



“She devoted her life to her country and to the service of others,” Ross wrote on Twitter.

Last night, there was a tribute at the NFL's season-opener in Los Angeles, along with a moment of silence at the start of the match at the U.S. Open. A similar tribute happened at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Dozens of celebrities are also paying tribute to the queen.

“From my homeland, some very sad news today, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for so many years of service,” Harry Styles said at his concert at Madison Square Garden.

Elton John also honored the late monarch at his concert in Toronto.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth,” John said.

Flight attendants wiped away tears as the pilot announced the news of the queen's death midair.

Over decades, the queen endeared herself to many Americans.



She saw the UK’s special relationship with the United States as key to her reign, and nothing proved that more than when she ordered the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play the Star Spangled Banner in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks.



