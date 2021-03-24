Queen Elizabeth II’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Delivers Baby on Bathroom Floor

Most expectant mothers spend months reviewing the plan for when they go into labor over and over, but sometimes "the plan" doesn't always go as planned. Even if you are royalty.

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, gave birth to a baby boy on the bathroom floor of her home in Gloucestershire, southwest England around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Lucas Philip Tindall arrived weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 4 ounces, according to a spokesperson for the couple, according to E!

The arrival is Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild and is 22nd in line to the throne, CNN reported.

Zara Tindall's husband, retired professional rugby player Mike Tindall, said their son “arrived very quickly” as he shared the story of the baby’s birth on his “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,” podcast, E! reported.

Mike Tindall explained that his wife’s friend was with them and realized that they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time.

“So it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down," he recalled. "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away. So she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mike Tindall, who said on his podcast in December that he already is the proud father of two girls, Lena Elizabeth and Mia Grace, noted he would love the baby regardless of if it were a boy or girl, and then joked, “but please be a boy.”

He apparently got his wish. After his son’s arrival, the pair reportedly watched an old rugby game and some golf.

Zara Tindall is the second child and only daughter of Princess Anne and cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry. An accomplished equestrian, she won a silver medal in the sport during the 2012 London Olympic Games. She and Mike Tindall were married in Edinburgh in 2011.

