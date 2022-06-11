Gas, groceries, so many items continue to climb in price as inflation rises, so here are some quick tips on how to save money this summer.

The grocery story is a good place to start to reduce your spending – if you do it the right way.

The biggest way to help cut costs is to not impulse-buy or just grab anything at the supermarket. Experts say you should come up with a weekly meal plan and only buy what you need.

At some supermarkets, like a Stop & Shop that Inside Edition visited in the Bronx, New York, they are discounting food and produce that is nearing their expiration date.

When you are buying produce, remember to buy what is in season.

For out-of-season fruits and vegetables or anything that can come from out of your state, it drives up the cost. One way to get those items and not spend a lot is by buying frozen vegetables or fruits because the item is frozen at peak ripeness and won’t spoil.

Another key tip is to inventory your pantry so you don’t double-buy.

Shopping online also keeps you from impulse-buying. Also, buy in bulk selectively so you don’t end up wasting food or other products.

Many grocery stores offer coupons and deals on their apps, so check those out to save.

